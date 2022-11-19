Susan (Sue) Horne Creech, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Pinehurst, NC. A service to celebrate her extraordinary life will be held on December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Pullen Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC. Sue embraced life with a rare passion that was a gift to all who knew her. She brightened a room when she entered and her enthusiasm for life was infectious. The word “stranger” was not a part of Sue’s vocabulary. Upon meeting her, you felt she had been a friend for years. She enjoyed music, travel, loved to dance and appreciated a good joke (and some bad jokes too!). She was born on February 7, 1936 and grew up in Kinston, NC where she graduated from Grainger High School. She married, moved to Smithfield, NC and had two sons and a daughter. The family moved to Greenville, NC and she first attended East Carolina University at the age of 31, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Masters’ degrees in both Elementary Education and Child Development/Family Relations. Sue’s vision to improve children’s education drove her to be a classroom teacher, a professor, a community college administrator, the executive director of early education advocacy organizations, a policy maker, and a member of the lead state agency for early education. She taught and mentored an entire generation of early childhood educators and policy makers. She especially enjoyed being an adjunct professor at her alma mater, ECU, proud to be able to give back to where it all started. Sue retired three times and afterwards spent many hours volunteering to ensure her vision for children was realized. Multiple organizations honored Sue for her service, including Governor James B. Hunt who presented her with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for her dedication to NC’s young children. Sue was the first person to serve on the boards of both NC Day Care Association and the NC Association for the Education of Young Children simultaneously. She was a charter member of the Pitt County Day Care Association and the Community College Early Childhood Educators Association. She was active in the Triangle United Way and was the first female president of the Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club, which she enjoyed immensely. She was active in Pullen Baptist Church where she volunteered on the personnel committee and the church newsletter committee. She is survived by her son, Scott, his wife, Julie and grandson Parker, of Newton, IA, daughter, Susan of Southern Pines, NC and sister, Rachel Horne Croom of Beaufort, NC. She was preceded in death by her son Curt, of Manteo, NC, in 2002. Sue leaves a wealth of friends all across the State. Memorial contributions may be made to the following: Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club Foundation, PO Drawer 1406, Cary, NC 27512 and Child Care Services Association, PO Box 901, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.