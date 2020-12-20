Susan Tucker Moore, 69, went to her heavenly home on Thursday December 17, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She was the daughter of the late Burney L. and Mabel McGlohon Tucker of Winterville, NC. She married Tony P. Moore on August 29, 1970. They recently celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3 pm in Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Susan received both her undergraduate an MA.ED. in Education from East Carolina University. She taught at G.R. Whitfield in Grimesland and W. H. Robinson Primary in Winterville. She was an outstanding teacher who loved her students and made a difference in their lives. Susan was a member of Reedy Branch Original FWB Church for more than 62 years. She headed up Vacation Bible School, taught Sunday School, was a member of the Ladies Auxilliary and Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box ministry. She was faithful in sending cards each month to the shut-ins. She was also a member of the Winterville Ruritan Club where she served on various committees that worked to serve others in the Winterville Community. Susan will be remembered for her wit and creativity. She planned Easter parties with fun games for the adult cousins and their children. Her rabbit cakes were as delicious as they were beautiful. He laugh was contagious and her smile beautiful. She is survived by her: husband, Tony Preston Moore of Winterville; sons, Ashley Tucker Moore and wife, Laura Phibbs Moore and their daughter, Elithe Ashley Moore, her daughter, Abby Jean Moore also of Winterville; Jarrett Preston Moore of Beaufort, NC; brothers, Leland Tucker and wife, Gail Stokes Tucker, of Winterville and Jeff Tucker and wife, Jane Porter Tucker, of the Eastern Pines area; brother-in-law, Brinkley Moore and wife, Phyllis Pugh Moore, of Greenville; special cousin, Lorena Wyatt; special niece, Kristi Tucker and special great-niece, McKinzie Tucker, nieces, Kennie Davis and Jessica Moore, nephews, Michael Tucker, Jeremy Tucker and Alex Moore. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.