Sybil Pittman

Sybil Adams Pittman
AYDEN - Sybil Adams Pittman, 78, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 8pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Funeral services will be private.
Sybil, daughter of the late Henry Adams and Katie Ipock, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and worked as a hairdresser. She was a member of Elm Grove OFWB Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Allen Manning.
Sybil is survived by her husband of 37 years, James Pittman; daughter, Amy Mills and husband Virgil; grandchildren, Brandon Mills, Zack Manning and Tonee Harrison; sisters, Jeanette Pierce and husband Gerald and Dot Thomas and husband Don; brother, Joey Adams and wife Carrie; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elm Grove OFWB Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Rd, Ayden, NC 28513.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.