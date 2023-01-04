Sybil Shackelford, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice Center. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 am at Community Baptist Church in Ayden. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service from 9:30 - 10:45 at the church. Sybil was a native of Pitt County where she lived most of her life, mostly in the Ayden area. She worked for Eveready until the plant closed and was also employed as a CNA in multiple facilities for 10 years or more where she enjoyed helping people and witnessing for the LORD. Sybil was a longtime member of Community Baptist Church of Ayden. Sybil had five birds, and she loved them equally. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Linwood C. Tingen, Willie Jones, and Marvin "Shorty" Shackleford; sisters, Lillian Worthington, Mary Beacham, and Shirley Jones; and brother, L.W. Wetherington. She is survived by her:sons, L.C. Tingen (Becky) of Pamlico County, Daniel Jones (Michelle) of Ayden, and Glen Jones of Savannah, GA; daughters, Marilyn Elks (Danny) of Vanceboro and Phyllis Jones of Greenville; sister, Faye Duncan; brother, Glen Wetherington; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com