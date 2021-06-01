Mrs. Syble Kemp Payne, 83, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Payne, daughter of the late Thomas O. and Eva Mae Parker Kemp, was a native of Carrollton, GA. She grew up in there and graduated from Carrollton High School, Class of 1957, and was an active member of the reunion committee. She was a member of the Grace Immanuel Baptist Church in Jupiter, FL. As a military wife, she was a member of the Marine Corps League, and was very supportive of her husband’s relocations. They lived for a number of years in Havelock and for the past 25 years had been in Florida, living in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and the Villages. Recently they moved to Winterville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda S. Payne. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James W. Payne; sons, David Payne and wife Tammy of Winterville and Larry Payne and wife Christine of Gray, TN; grandchildren, Paige Dipirro, Maddison Payne McClellan and husband Connor and Garrett Payne. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .