Sylvester White

Sylvester L. White
GREENVILLE - Mr. Sylvester L. White, age 57, died Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Funeral Services will be Saturday at 12 noon, at Mt. Calvary FWB Church. Viewing will be Friday, from 2-4 p.m. at W. E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel. Viewing also on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Homestead Memorial Gardens. Masks are required to attend all services.
Services will be livestream on W. E. Flanagan Facebook page. Professional services entrusted to. W. E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations.