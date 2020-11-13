Sylvia Corey
GREENVILLE - Miss Sylvia Corey, 95, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC.
A memorial graveside service will be held Sunday at 3 PM in the Robersonville Cemetery. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family would like for social distancing guidelines to be followed.
Miss Corey, born July 10, 1925, the daughter of the late John Lloyd Corey, Sr. and Lina Leggett Corey, was a native of Pitt County. She was a graduate of Smithdeal-Massey Business College, Richmond, VA and Pitt Technical Institute (Pitt Community College).
During World War II, she was employed by the Foreign Economic Administration, Washington, DC. After the war, she held administrative positions with Cameron-Brown Company, Raleigh, and was Vice President of Kings Way Mortgage Company, Miami, FL. From 1972, she served in various capacities at Pitt Community College as Financial Aid Officer, Director of Admissions and Registrar, and Director of Management Information Services, retiring in 1991.
Miss Corey was an avid genealogist, and member of several genealogy societies including the Society of Mayflower Descendants, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Pilgrim John Howland Society, and a charter member of Pitt County Family Researchers. She served on various society boards at the state, regional and local levels, including treasurer of Pitt County Historical Society.
For many years she was a devoted Miami Dolphin fan, having attended their first game. When students had to visit her office at Pitt, they always knew how to get her attention by talking about the Dolphins or her dog, pictures of which were prominently displayed. She also considered herself a "political junkie", and was a faithful and active member of the Republican Party.
In addition to her mother and father, Miss Corey was predeceased by a sister, Lucy Leggett Corey; brothers, John Lloyd Corey, Jr. and his wife, Janelle Whitehurst Corey, Loyall Corey, Sr., and Allen Gray Corey; brother-in-law, Alton Johnson; and nephew, Allen Gray Corey, Jr.
She is survived by a sister, Lessie Corey Johnson, of Stokes; sisters-in-law, Barbara Mayes Corey and Shirley Roberson Corey, both of Robersonville; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Because of her great love for animals, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.