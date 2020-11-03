Sylvia F. Cutler
WASHINGTON - Mrs. Sylvia Jean Flynn Cutler, age 82, of Washington, died Sunday November 1, 2020 at River Trace Nursing Home in Washington.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Pastor Deborah McPeak. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery, Goose Creek Road, Washington. The following will serve as pallbearers: Toby Woolard, Jr., Jordy Wayne Cutler, David Cutler, Jr., Casey Cutler, Rick Sawyer and James Braddy.
Mrs. Cutler was born in Pitt County on April 13, 1938. She was the daughter of the late William Odell Flynn and Mary Belle Daughtery Flynn. Mrs. Cutler was a retired licensed beautician. She also worked at the Shirt factory, Welch's Drug Store, McLellan's and Wal-Mart. Mrs. Cutler was a member of the Beaver Dam Church of Christ. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing. On June 26, 1965, she married Herman Phillips Cutler, who preceded her in death, September 8, 2015.
Mrs. Cutler is survived by her four children, Michael Wayne Cutler and wife Cecilia of Chocowinity, Donna Woolard and husband, Toby, Denise Cutler Kosto and husband, Jeff, Karen Cutler Ward and husband, Ed all of Washington; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn Cutler Braddy and husband, James, Jordy Cutler, Cortney Woolard, Toby Woolard, Jr. and wife, Crystal, Kristen Sawyer and husband, Rick, Kelli Kosto, David Cutler, Jr. and wife, Morgan, Casey Cutler; eight great grandchildren, Lindsey Moore, Seth Reason, Lydia Woolard, Breanna Sawyer, Bailee Sawyer, Addison Cutler, Emma Cutler, Nora Braddy; brother, John Flynn; and step sister, Carolyn Evans.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Cutler was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Wingate Rogers; two brothers, Steve Flynn, Leroy Flynn; and two stepbrothers, James Allen and Durwood Allen.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the home of her granddaughter and her husband, Kristen and Rick Sawyer, 1306 C. B. H. Lodge Road, Washington.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to The Blind Center, 221 N. Harvey Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Cutler family.