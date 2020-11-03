Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 AND 33 DEGREES WILL PRODUCE AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...MARTIN, BEAUFORT, INLAND ONSLOW, WASHINGTON, GREENE, DUPLIN, LENOIR, NORTHERN CRAVEN, JONES AND PITT COUNTIES. * WHEN...LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&