Sylvia Mills

Sylvia Ann Clark Mills
GREENVILLE - Ms. Sylvia Ann Clark Mills, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday September 29, 2020 at her daughter's home.
The funeral service will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11 AM at People's Baptist Church in Greenville, NC.
Ms. Sylvia, daughter of Frank Anderson Clark, Sr. and Mary Marshal Cox, was a native of Bath, NC. She was a lifelong resident of Pitt and Beaufort Counties. She graduated from Bath High School and worked at DuPont most of her adult life. A lifelong member of People's Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, worked on the bus ministry, and was an active member of the Joy Club. She loved her church and the Resthaven Community. She was an avid hunter, fisherwoman, and loved the outdoors and the Pamlico River.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, sisters, Liddie E. Cretens, Marie Swindell and Joliene B. Clark; brothers, Donald S. Clark, Lurel Malcolm Clark, Stephen Charlie Clark, and Mylon Ray Clark.
She is survived by her: daughter, Brenda Mills Carpenter and husband, Larry Edward, granddaughter, Ashley Spanier and husband, Duane, and granddaughter, Brittany Hagerty; great-grandson, her pride and joy, Brody Spanier; sisters, Mary C. Woolard of Bath, Wanda C. Foreman of Pinetown, and Winnie C. Hylton of Virginia; brother, Frank A. Clark Jr. of Bath; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home of her daughter, Brenda Carpenter, in Bath.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to People's Baptist Church, 1621 Greenville Blvd. SW, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.