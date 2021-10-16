Takeru Ito (May 10, 1928 - September 29, 2021). Born in Tokyo, Japan. PhD in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. Married to Lois Colleen Johnson from 1959 until her death in 2012. Professor of biology at East Carolina University from 1967 – 1993. Survived by daughters, Miki Derrico, Elizabeth Ito, and Bronwyn Ford; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family gratefully accepts condolences at dignitymemorial.com and contributions to Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org) or Union of Concerned Scientists (ucsusa.org).

