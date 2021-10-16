Takeru Ito (May 10, 1928 - September 29, 2021). Born in Tokyo, Japan. PhD in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. Married to Lois Colleen Johnson from 1959 until her death in 2012. Professor of biology at East Carolina University from 1967 – 1993. Survived by daughters, Miki Derrico, Elizabeth Ito, and Bronwyn Ford; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family gratefully accepts condolences at dignitymemorial.com and contributions to Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org) or Union of Concerned Scientists (ucsusa.org).
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Winterville, Grifton police bust gambling operations
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- DWI arrests: Woman with kids in vehicle crashes into Spring Forest home
- Top 'Dawg: Roberts re-writing rushing records at Wallace-Rose Hill
- 218398 JACKSON VICKERS
- A letter to my home
- Farmville business is focus of 'GMA' segment
- Woman charged for stabbing 1-year-old daughter
- Proposed cryptocurrency farm location draws protest
- Animals for adoption