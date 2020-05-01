Tammy Shirley Lewis
GREENVILLE - Tammy Shirley Lewis, 52, met her dad at the gates of Heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020.
A private graveside will be held Friday.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Shirley.
She is survived by her mother, Mae Avery Shirley, of Ayden; brother, David Shirley and wife, Ellen, of Winterville; sister, Donna Wiggins and fiance, Michael Bradshaw of Winterville; two nephews, David B. Shirley and wife, Jennifer, of Winterville; Shaun Shirley and wife, Torie, of Virginia; three nieces, Cynthia Woolard and husband, David, of Winterville; Amanda Bass and husband, Justin, of Winterville; Mackenzie Wiggins of Winterville, and five great nieces and nephews.
Tammy was born June 26, 1967 to Douglas and Mae Shirley. She was a native of Pitt County and graduated from Ayden-Grifton High School in 1985.
While Tammy never had children of her own, she was never shy to pour that love and affection into her nieces, nephews, and any child she met. She also loved and cared deeply for her dog, Boo. Boo was her constant companion.
Tammy was loved by many people far and wide. She never knew a stranger and went out of her way to help those in need. She had a great many number of friends that she thought of as family, most notably her life long friend, Tonya Brown.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services.
Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.