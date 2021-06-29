Mrs. Tammy Lynn Conner, 56, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service. Tammy, a longtime Pitt County resident, worked in dry cleaning in Greenville for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Lee Conner; and her parents, Annie Marie Hardy and Jay Earl Hardy. Tammy is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lee Conner, Jr.; daughter, Brittany Lynn Penaranda and husband Bill; grandchildren, Cristian Lopez Garcia and Ariella Lynn Penaranda; sister, Lisa Powell; brother, Kevin Hardy; sister-in-law, Carrie Sanderson and husband James “Spanky,” who were very special and close family to her; and good friends, Terry Good and Amy Dennis. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.