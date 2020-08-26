Tammy Lynn Tripp
GREENVILLE - Tammy Lynn Tripp, 50, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 22, 2020.
Due to the Covid -19 restrictions mandated. A Memorial Service will be held for Tammy by invitation only.
Tammy will be clearly missed and loved by all that knew her.
She is predeceased by her father, Charles E. "Eddie" Tripp and her grandparents.
Tammy is survived by her; daughter, Christina Harrington; son, Zack Tripp; mother, Judy Stox; step dad, John Stox; sisters, Tonya Brown and Catherine Mel; brothers, Charlie Tripp and Peter Tripp; grandchild, Aaliyah, and one on the way; long time friend, David Tripp and beloved dog Scout.