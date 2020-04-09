Ted Johnston

Ted Clayton Johnston
WINTERVILLE - Ted Clayton Johnston, 67, the great American passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Ted, a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, was owner and operator of Johnston Graphics in Ayden. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Del Heath Johnston of the home; mother, Audrey Cox Johnston of Greenville; son, Clay Johnston and wife, Laura, of Winterville; brother, Ron Johnston and wife, Linda, of Morehead City; sister, Kristy Johnston Merritt and husband, David, of Greenville; and grandson, Hucksley Johnston.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.