Terence William "Terry" Crosson, 69, of Greenville, formerly Hilo, Hawaii, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. No visitation or services will be held. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Born on October 8, 1951 in Waialua, Hawaii, he was the son of George Leon Crosson Jr. and Juliette Otholt, and grandson of George Leon and Emily Agnes (Bennett) Crosson of New Jersey, and Carl and Lucy (Souza) Otholt of Waialua, Hawaii. Terry graduated from Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Hawaii in 1969. He met his wife, Mary Ann, in Stantonsburg, North Carolina, and they were married on February 7, 1981 in Hilo, Hawaii, where they resided for over 30 years. Terry worked many years in construction and obtained his contractor's license in cabinetry and woodworking. He was the owner of Big Island Interiors. When he retired in 2012, he and his wife moved to Greenville, North Carolina to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. Growing up on the North Shore of Oahu, he was an avid surfer. After moving to the Big Island, he took great interest in exploring the island. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hiking, hunting, diving, and kayaking. After moving to North Carolina, he enjoyed making memories with his grandchildren, teaching them anything from tying their shoes to playing chess, card games, and archery. He attended every dance and piano recital and nearly every little league baseball game. He also enjoyed being out on his farm, exploring and appreciating the quiet and peaceful country life. Terry will be remembered as a humble, kind, and gentle man, a devoted husband and father, and an adoring grandfather, affectionately known as "Papa". He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Ann (Whitley) Crosson; daughter, Jenny Sparrow and husband, Aaron; and grandchildren, Bridget, George, Liam, and Juliette, all of Greenville. Also surviving are brothers, Mike (Deb) Crosson of Kalopa, Hawaii, Matt Crosson of Hilo, Hawaii; sister, Mary (Carl) Fujio of Hilo, Hawaii; sister-in-law, Jan Danek of Everett, Washington; brother-in-law, Richard (Rose) Whitley of Fremont, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Tom Crosson; sister, Kate Davis; and brother-in-law Billy Whitley. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.