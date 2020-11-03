Teresa Peaks

Teresa Sharon Coltrain Peaks
WILLIAMSTON - Mrs. Teresa Sharon Coltrain Peaks, 60, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Teresa was a devoted Christian who held her faith and trust on her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed playing the piano, taking fun trips with her husband Jimmy and her friends and family. She loved her family, church, and community.
Her musical talents started at twelve years of age. She played beautifully; it sounded like it came from the heart. She enjoyed many shopping trips that normally took her to the beach. The beach always put a smile on her face. She enjoyed living life, helping others, and was the best example to follow. She was a faithful servant and would take on any task asked of her. She was a member of Rehoboth Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her husband, Jimmy of the home; parents, Betty Jean and Roger Coltrain Sr.; a brother Roger Coltrain, Jr.; a sister, Kay Currin, two special nieces, Alexandria Currin Yancey and Lauren Coltrain and a god daughter, Christy Coltrain Lewis.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. in Williamston, N.C. at 11: 00 A.M. Visitation 1 hour before service.Donations to be made to Rehaboth Pentecostal Holiness Church. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.