On December 31, 2022, Terry Faye Jackson Gatlin passed away peacefully at the age of 64. Terry was born in Greenville, NC to Martha (Cartwright) and Douglas Jackson. Services will be held at Reedy Branch Church (4457 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC 28590) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Graveside service to follow at the Winterville Cemetery. She attended DH Conley and graduated from East Carolina University where she obtained her Bachelors Degree in Education. She later received multiple Masters Degrees. Terry married Asa Reginald Gatlin IV, and together they had two children, Bridget and Kristen. Throughout her 33-year career as a teacher, she served so many children and families. Terry is survived by her husband of 37 years, Asa Reginald Gatlin IV of Merritt, NC; her daughters Bridget (Michael) of Greenville, and Kristen (Todd) of Farmville; grandchildren Savannah, Skylar and Adalyn Mae; her parents, Douglas and Martha Jackson; two brothers, Douglas Jackson (of Ayden) and Rick Jackson (of Winterville); in-laws; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Terry's memory to Pamlico County Hospice (https://www.hospiceofpamlico.org/get-help) where Terry was a committed volunteer for several years. She will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at ww.wilkersonfuneralhome.com