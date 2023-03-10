...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO
4 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Terry Lynn Briley Griffin departed this life on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. A private interment will be held. Terry was born on April 21st, 1963 to James Kirk & Anne Fodrie Briley. Growing up in the Stokes community, Terry received her elementary and middle school education from St. Peter School in Greenville. She then enrolled at North Pitt High School where she remained until graduating. Terry decided to continue furthering her education, enrolling at Pitt Community College. After completing college, Terry established her career in many fields. However, she loved her job at One Source Communication the most. Not only did she find joy in her work, but she held a great love for the people there as well. Living a life full of love and joy, Terry had the ability to see the humor in everything. Terry is survived by the love of her life, Roger Glenn Griffin of the home; son, Joshua Griffin of Stokes; daughter, Grayson Smith (Jamieson) of Pittsboro; grandson, Claudius James Smith; sister, Debbie S. Briley and life partner, Gail of Goldsboro; and her beloved dog, Angus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com