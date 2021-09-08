Thelma J. Carlisle, 88, of 3400 Ellsworth Drive, died September 3, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11am at Grace Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 10am in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA. She was a native of Bertie County, North Carolina, and was the owner and operator of Bills Radiator Service and Jim Johnson Auto Service of Chesapeake, Virginia. She was a charter member of Wayside Baptist Church, Chesapeake and attended Grace Church while living in Greenville, NC. She attended Tidewater Community College and spent many years working for the Chesapeake Public School system. Survivors include her son, Dr. Kenneth A. Robol of Greenville and his wife, Anne M. Robol; three grandchildren, Alex and Zac Robol of Clayton, North Carolina and Jackson Robol of Greenville, one sister, Tina Willoughby of Indianapolis, Indiana and a brother, Robert Rawls of Jacksonville, Florida, and was a second mother to Anita Pierce of Atlantic Beach, Florida. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mamie Rawls, and a sister, Mildred Pierce of Chesapeake, Virginia. She was also predeceased by her first husband, James P. Johnson of Chesapeake, Virginia and second husband, Harvey Carlisle of Chesapeake, Virginia. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.