Thelma Rhoe
WINTERVILLE - Thelma Rhoe transitioned peacefully into the presence of the Lord with her daughter at her side on January 22, 2022 while being cared for by the professional and kind services of Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia.
Thelma was born on November 22, 1942 in Kinston, NC to the late Dora Albritton. She was a proud graduate of Adkin High School Class of 1961. Thelma went on to graduate from North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in 1965.
In 1968, she married her one true love, Alton Ray Rhoe. From this union, they had two children, their devoted daughter Angela Rhoe and son Julius Rhoe. Thelma always offered a ready smile and gently expressed her thoughts and views. To know Thelma was to know a gentle spirit.
The funeral mass will be held Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 11am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church Greenville, NC. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
