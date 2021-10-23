Mrs. Thelma Rollins Jones 88, died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
