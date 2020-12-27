Theodore Leroy Weygandt of Grimesland, NC passed away December 16, 2020 at Harmony Hall Nursing Home in Kinston, NC. He was 92. Mr. Weygandt was born July 20, 1928 in New Eagle, PA, son of the late William H and Catherine F Weygandt. Mr. Weygandt will have a memorial service for family and invited guests on Jan. 11th at 11:00am at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro followed by Military Funeral Honors at the committal site. Mr. Weygandt moved from Monongahela, PA to Onset, MA with his family in 1955 until he moved to Delaware in 1983. He remained in Delaware until 2017 and then moved to North Carolina. Mr. Weygandt served in the US Navy during WWII. After spending 2 years in the Navy, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served in the Military Police and was a member of President Kennedy’s honor guard. He did a tour of duty in Korea, where he was seriously injured while guarding a supply train that was bombed and in 1968 was deployed to Vietnam two weeks before the Tet Offensive and returned to Massachusetts in 1969, at which time, he retired from the Air Force with 20 years of service. While in Korea and Vietnam he was awarded several medals including the Distinguished Service Cross for “extraordinary heroism”, Two Silver Stars for “gallantry against an enemy of the United States”, and a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster for his injuries sustained in both wars. Additionally, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, Korean Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. The majority of Mr. Weygandt’s enlisted years in the Air Force were spent stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Bourne, Massachusetts. During this time, he joined the Wareham Police Department part time. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he joined the Wareham Police Department full time, and retired from the Police Department in 1983 with 20 years of service. While stationed at Otis Air Force Base he was assigned to several temporary duty assignments, including Terre Haute, Indiana, Dover Foxcroft, Maine and Thule, Greenland. In 1962 he was stationed in Taranto, Italy on the Mediterranean coast along with his family and the family dog. After eight months the base closed, and he was transferred to Germany. He drove the family from Italy to Germany, passing through the Alps and several countries on the way. He and his family were stationed on a British post, RAF Laarbruch in northeastern Germany. While there the family visited surrounding countries and provinces, including Switzerland, the Black Forest, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. In 1965 the family returned to Massachusetts and Mr. Weygandt was again stationed at Otis Air Force Base. He purchased a boat, and the family spent a great deal of time traversing the Cape Cod Canal, fishing, water skiing, swimming and shellfishing on Stony Point Dike. Mr. Weygandt was also an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed playing softball. Mr. Weygandt was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Jane C Weygandt; his sister Carol Hermann and brothers Thomas, Merle, and Jefferson Weygandt. Mr. Weygandt is survived by his daughter Patricia Weygandt of Ellendale, DE; granddaughter Kelly Thomas of Felton DE; grandson Brian Gifford and wife Jessica of Ayden, NC; seven great grandchildren; Bryn Gifford Luiz of Vanceboro NC, Braeden Hale of Greenville, NC, Keegan and Brogan Thomas of Felton DE, Haley, Lindsey, and Hannah Gifford of Ayden, NC, and a great great granddaughter Mila Londino of Vanceboro, NC. In lieu of flowers the family would be honored to have donations in his memory for the Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.