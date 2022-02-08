Theresa Modlin

JAMESVILLE - Mrs. Theresa Brown Modlin, 84, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Modlin loved and adored her family, loved her job of being a dental hygienist for forty-five years, and above all she loved her Lord and her church, Jamesville Christian Church of Jamesville N.C. Mrs. Modlin was a lover of art and was a painter and artist herself.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Modlin of the home; her daughters, Tempe Modlin Lammert (Jim) of Jamesville and Lorey Modlin Ange (Jerry) of Jamesville; 2 sons, Keith Modlin (Tammy) of Farmville and Carlton Modlin (Karen) of Pinehurst, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandi, Bryan, Brooke, Blake, Tiffany, Carley, Chloe, and Emmie. She also had 7 great- grandchildren; she is also survived by a brother, Larry Brown (Ruth).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Durwood Carl Brown and Faye Hardison Brown and a brother and sister, Durwood Brown and Betty Sue Steiner.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Jamesville Christian Church at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 12:30PM until 1:45P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jamesville Fire and Rescue Squad or Jamesville Christian Church.