Therese (Terri) Gilda Polard Lawler
SOUTHERN PINES - Dr. Therese (Terri) Gilda Polard Lawler, RN, MSN, MPH, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at age 86, after a prolonged illness.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 13th at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10-11 AM in the Spiritual Life Center. In honor of Dr. Therese Lawler, a long-time public health nurse and leader, the family asks that all attendees be vaccinated and wear a face covering/mask.
Terri Lawler lived life with passion and a purpose. She influenced generations of health care professionals in her distinguished career as a nursing educator and public health nurse. Her significant contributions to nursing education administration, research and practice were recognized in 2011, when she was inducted into the East Carolina University College of Nursing Hall of Fame.
Among her many accomplishments, she served on a task force to earn the ECU College of Nursing Center of Excellence designation by the National League for Nursing. She served as the chairman of the Pitt County Board of Health, an associate director of the Eastern Area Health Education Center (AHEC), and on the NC Perinatal Advisory Council, a statewide program to expand maternal and child health services.
An original supermom, Terri completed two master's degrees and a doctorate while working full-time and raising four children. Her greatest accomplishment, in her own words, was her family. Terri was a beloved wife, mother, and Nana.
She leaves a legacy of love, laughter, beach trips, and good cooking that will be forever cherished by her husband, Dr. Donald L. Lawler (ECU Emeritus), her four children: Steve Lawler (Laura), James Lawler (Meredith), Amy Lawler Holloway (Mike), and John Lawler (Lynn), as well as her 9 grandchildren: Caroline (Glen), Thomas (Patti), Amanda, Matthew, Timothy, Kathryn, Emilia, Brendan, and Colette.
Her family and friends will remember her zest for living, tenacity, sharp wit, and charm. She loved good company and good conversation and was generous with both.
She and Don enjoyed travelling together in their retirement and treated the entire family to an epic adventure in Italy to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Their love story spanned continents and 64 years of marriage. She precedes him to their final destination and, in typical fashion, will be taking charge of the travel arrangements.
The family expresses our gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Coventry and the Health Center at St Joseph's of the Pines for their loving care for the past several years of her illness.
Donations in her honor may be made to the ECU College of Nursing Hall of Fame Scholarship. Please send donations addressed to Elizabeth Maxwell, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Mail Stop 659, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. Checks should be made payable to ECU MHSF (with HOF on memo line).
"A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I loved when I was strong" - Unknown
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.