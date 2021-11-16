Thomas Dixon

Thomas Jefferson Dixon
GRIMESLAND - Thomas Jefferson Dixon, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 12, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 2pm at the Grimesland Fire Department. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the fire department.
Mr. Dixon, son of the late Wesley and Maybelle Dixon, was a native of Grimesland, NC. He was passionate about volunteering with the Grimesland volunteer fire department for more than 50 years, and for several years served as town alderman. He was a member of Grimesland Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Dixon; brothers, Bobby, Dalton, Bill, and James Ray Dixon; and a sister, Dorothy Long.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Dixon, daughter, Donna Dahdal and husband, Georyos of Durham; sons, Jeff Dixon and wife, Lorrie of Grifton, and Tony Dixon and wife, Kim of Grimesland; grandchildren, Kesia, Randy, Ray, Dustin, and Alex; great-grandson, Mason; and sisters, Mary Rogers and Margie Spain.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.