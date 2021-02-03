Mr. Thomas E. Oden, Sr. 72, died on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Thomas E. Oden, Sr. is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

Tags