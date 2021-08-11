Thomas Edward Little, age 58, died Monday, August 9, 2021. Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 12 at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Jeff Toler. The family will receive friends at Farmville Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Mr. Little was a member of Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church. He was known for his work in advertising with the Daily Reflector, his love of flying, and his adventures with Hadley. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Phillips Little, of the home; daughter, Anna House and husband, Bobby of Farmville; the love of his life, granddaughter, Hadley House; sister, Barbara Tavenner and husband, Bill of Richmond, VA; nephews, Jack, Cab and Ben Tavenner; and several other nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to EAA 960, Treasurer Jack Smith, 1604 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, NC, 27858. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .