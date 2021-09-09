Thomas “Ervin” Gladson, 98, passed away on September 8, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11 am in Pinewood Memorial Park, 4150 E. 10th St., Greenville. Family and friends are welcome. The second son of Leland “Leroy” and Icy Elizabeth Elks Gladson, he was born September 13, 1922 and was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings (Ruby, Emanuel, Jay Melvin, Dorothy, Ruenell, Frances, Lou, Bud, and Bobby). He grew up on a tobacco farm in Pitt County. Later he moved to Portsmouth to work as a pipefitter at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He worked with an elite mechanical group called the “Tiger Team” and he became their Supervisor. This team traveled all over the world to work on Naval war ships. Above all his accomplishments in his lifetime, he was most proud of his family-Irene, his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Hodges Gladson. Surviving are his niece, Pat Hokstra and his children Tommy Gladson (Raelea) and Brenda Gladson Sivils (Buddy), his grandchildren Amy Gladson Hetzler (Clark), Jennifer Sivils Mottley, Allan Trent Sivils (Alissa) and great grandchildren Mayleigh and Noelle Hetzler, Spencer and Morgan Mottley, and Trent, Kate, and Aaric Sivils. The family of Ervin Gladson extends its deepest thanks to all of the “Angels” who have assisted in Ervin’s care over the past 7 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23707. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.