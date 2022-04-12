Mr. Thomas Henry "Tommy" Langston, Jr., 74, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 3 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. A native of Pitt County, Mr. Langston was born to late Thomas and Louise Worthington Langston. He was a graduate of Winterville High School and attended Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). Tommy was a proud veteran having served in the United States Army. Following his service to his country, he was engaged in banking for most of his 30 year career, retiring from First Citizens Bank in 1998. He then worked for the next 24 years with Mid East Acceptance Corporation, only recently retiring due to his health. Tommy will be fondly remembered for his strong work ethic and love of family, especially his wife, Mary. He was a friendly person to all and kept a smile and a quick wit. He really enjoyed the outdoors, playing softball and water skiing in his earlier years. In addition, he was an avid golfer who enjoyed many fun rounds and scored several hole-in-ones throughout the years. Traveling and dancing were also favorite past times as well as gathering with friends and socializing. A loving son, husband, brother and uncle, Tommy will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, James Ernest Langston. He is survived by Wife of 44 years, Mary Langston of Winterville; Sisters-in-law, Betty Langston of Winterville and Ruthie Richards and husband, Gene, of Greenville; nephews, Blake and Tracy Langston, Jim and Olivia Langston of Connecticut and Bobby Martin and wife, Jennifer, of Greenville, SC; 6 great nephews; and 2 great nieces. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com