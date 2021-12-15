Thomas Hudson

Thomas Gregory Hudson
WINTERVILLE - Thomas Gregory Hudson, 67, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2:30 to 3:30 PM, at the funeral home.
Thomas Gregory Hudson was born in Plymouth, NC on January 18, 1954. He married his beautiful wife, Debra Lawson Hudson January 26, 1974. They resided in Pitt County and were married 47 years. He was an amazing Dad to his 3 children and a great Papa to his 3 grandchildren.
Thomas loved the Lord with all his heart and left such a great Christian legacy. He was such a hard worker and ran his own business for 24 years as an authorized agent for US Cellular. He loved spending time with his family and being on the water fishing.
He was preceded in death by this father, Horace Gregory Hudson; mother, Doris Davenport Hudson; and brother James Hudson.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Debra Lawson Hudson; daughter, Jessica Hudson; son, Matthew Hudson; daughter, Jennifer James and husband, Ashton James; grandkids, Logan, Cody, and Ava James; and sisters, Daphne Spear, Virginia Roberson, Brenda Brinkley, and Candy Kent.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.