Thomas J. Spence, 75, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. A Catholic mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28th at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville with Fr. Gaston Nsongolo officiating. A celebration of Tom's life will be held immediately following at the Paramore Amenity Center, Winterville. Tom will later be laid to rest at Fairfax (Va.) Memorial Park. Tom and his twin brother, Paul, were born in Washington, D.C. and were the oldest of five children raised in Falls Church, Va. by LeRoy and Miriam (McGrail) Spence. He attended Bishop O'Connell High School and Falls Church High School, graduating in 1964. He married the love of his life, Hollace Ann Delaney, in 1967. Tom attended East Carolina University in 1964, where he helped survey the site for the north side of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. He graduated with a degree in business in 1969. Tom and Hollace started their family in Greenville and had four sons, Michael, David, Brian and Kevin, who brought him endless joy. Tom held various positions in the oil industry, which took his family to Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. No matter where they lived, Tom loved coaching his sons in soccer for more than 20 years. He became the president of a local youth soccer league in the Pittsburgh area, helping players from age 4 up through Olympic development teams. An avid sports fan, Tom grew up with a love for baseball. His favorite professional sports team was the Washington Nationals, and he and Hollace attended the team's spring training games in Florida for many years. After he retired in 2014, the couple returned to Greenville to be with his beloved ECU Pirates, and they enjoyed attending many ECU sporting events, especially football, baseball and basketball games. They lived in the Paramore community, where Tom served as the president of the homeowners' association for five years. Always curious about how things worked, Tom could build and repair almost anything. He was a technophile, who always sought out the latest gadgets and devices. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Petrina; and his brother, Paul. He is survived by his wife, Hollace, four sons and seven grandchildren: Michael and Susan, and their children, Carter, Madison and Aidan; David and Sandy, and their children, Mandy Min, Kathryn and Sydney; Brian and Tara, and their daughter, Lorna; and Kevin and Miriam Fuchs. Three sisters also survive, Miriam Flowers, Rose James, and Helen Ross, along with several nieces and nephews. Tom loved his family most in this world, and they were his greatest source of pride. Contributions in Tom's memory can be made to the National Kidney Foundation.