Thomas Jenkins

Thomas Smith Jenkins
RALEIGH - Thomas Smith Jenkins, 25, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville, North Carolina. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at the Wilkerson Funeral Home and immediately following the service at the church.
A native of Greenville, Thomas was the youngest of three children born to Rom Watson Jenkins and Kimberly Smith Robb. He was a graduate of Woodberry Forest School and East Carolina University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He later made his home in Raleigh and was working in commercial real estate for Cushman & Wakefield.
Thomas will be fondly remembered for his love of family, friends, and the outdoors. He was happiest when he was hunting and fishing in Eastern North Carolina. He was fiercely dedicated to everything he did, and was outrageously funny and quick-witted.
Quiet, but not shy, Thomas was a loyal friend and brother. He had an easy-going confidence about him that made him a natural leader. He was truly extraordinary, and will be deeply and sorely missed by all.
Thomas was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joan and T.D. Smith, and by his paternal grandmother, Ellen Branch Watson Jenkins.
He is survived by: Mother, Kimberly Smith Robb and stepfather, Dr. Jeffrey Wallace Robb; Father, Rom Watson Jenkins and stepmother, Elizabeth, all of Greenville; Sister, Elizabeth Branch Jenkins, of Raleigh; Brother, Rom Watson Jenkins, Jr. and sister-in-law, Wesley-Neal, of Raleigh; Stepsister, Maggie White and her fiance, Reid Peterson, of Greenville;
Stepbrothers, Nick White and wife, Ashley, of Greenville and Alex White, and his fiance, Amanda Williamson, of Wilmington; Beloved family friend, Jessica Mewborn, of Ayden; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina, 4809 Hargrove Road, #123, Raleigh, NC 27616 and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission's Wildlife Endowment Fund, 1702 Mail Service Center Raleigh, 27699-1702.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.