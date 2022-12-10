Thomas Kent Curtis, born October 1st, 1957, passed away at ECU Health Medical Center on December 5, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Kimberly Curtis, his daughter Angela Walker-FitzGerald (Michael) and their children Taylor and Lauren Walker, Anthony and McKenzie FitzGerald, and great-grandson Elijah; son Michael L. Wells and his children Cassidy, Vince, and Nick Wells. Tom Curtis is also survived by his sister Mary, brother Leonard, and brother Larry Curtis. Mr. Curtis was a renowned chef in the Chicagoland area for nearly 30 years. His businesses, Five Star Gourmet Catering and Sandwich Shop, and 4 Stars Only: a movie food prop and Craft Services food business, were used in many movies and television shows throughout his career. Some of his catering clientele were Walter Peyton, Chuck Norris, Billy Bob Thornton, and Joan Cusack. He and his food products appeared in Early Edition, Turks, West Wing, Cupid, and What About Joan television series, as well as Feature Films such as Ali the Movie, Visitors, Children on Their Birthdays, The Lake House, My Best Friend's Wedding and many more. He also provided Craft Services for ABC Sporting events. He retired in 2006 and relocated with his wife to Durham, North Carolina, then later moved to Winterville in 2012. Tom could light up a room with laughter; he loved cooking for family dinners and all the Holidays. He loved swimming, camping and spending time with his family and German Shephard dogs. He loved music and was an avid concert attendee in Chicago where he saw several hundred live music concerts. He also loved Baseball and played on a professional farm team in Florida for two years as a pitcher. He was the core of his family and a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. The family will receive friends Monday, December 12th from 4 to 6pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com