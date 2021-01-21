Thomas Langley, III

Thomas Carlyle "Tom" Langley, III
CALICO - Thomas Carlyle "Tom" Langley, III, 66, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 2:30pm in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.
Tom was a native of High Point and worked as a welding inspector for over 30 years with various companies which allowed him to travel the world. Most recently he worked for Haskell, Benham and JW Clark and Associates. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and football and in his younger years, he enjoyed camping and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Baker Langley; and his mother, Susan Schwabenton Davidson.
Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Carlyle "TC" Langley, IV of Greenville; and his father, Thomas Carlyle "Tommy" Langley, Jr and wife Jeanette of High Point.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.