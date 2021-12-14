Thomas McLain

Thomas Michael McLain
GRIMESLAND - Thomas Michael McLain, 26, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 2pm at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church.
Thomas, son of Michelle J. McLain and Alfred Montanino, was born on June 5, 1995, in Poughkeepsie, NY. He attended schools in Hyde Park, NY and Pitt Community College after relocating to Grimesland, NC. He earned a certificate in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, a trade he enjoyed. Currently he was employed at Delcor Inc. Thomas enjoyed old cars, spending time with his family, his friend, Sofia, and his "puppies".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle McLain; grandfather, Thomas A. McLain; and uncle, Jonathon Burns.
He is survived by his sister, Marissa McLain, of the home; grandmother, Elizabeth McLain, of Grimesland; aunt, Mary Ann Burns; cousin, Elizabeth Burns, both of NY; and several dear friends.