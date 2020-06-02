Thomas Roosevelt Payne, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Thomas Roosevelt Payne, Sr., 87, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 3:00pm- 7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Thomas R. Payne, Sr. will be by invitation only.