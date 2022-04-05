Thomas Piland Johnson, 72, of Greenville, NC, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, at 2 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson, son of the late Delbroe and Virgie Johnson, was born December 9, 1949, in Franklin, VA. He graduated from William and Mary in 1971 with a degree in Education. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Army where he served from 1971-1974. He taught school in Page County, VA, for several years and in Pitt County from 1994-2011. His love of teaching showed in the way he thoroughly engaged his students and endeared him to many. He enjoyed playing the guitar in his spare time. As a faithful member of Covenant Church, he led the children in Praise and Worship for 15 years. Mr. Johnson was also a member of the Kiwanis club, and enjoyed attending meetings and delivering peanuts with his buddy Rob Hall. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Johnson; daughters, Cady Johnson of the home and Ashley Johnson of Lake Worth, Florida; son, Ben Johnson of Garner, NC; sister, Sarah Lee Waters of Glen Allen, VA; brothers, Bill Johnson (Pat) of Williamsburg, VA and David Johnson (Linda) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister-in-law, Berry Anne Pittman of Kinston, NC; mother-in-law, Berry C. Pittman of Kinston, NC. Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com