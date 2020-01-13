Thomas Scherer

Thomas Garry Scherer
WHITEHURST STATION - Thomas Garry Scherer was born May 18, 1941 and died peacefully at his home on January 11, 2020 at the age of 78.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 3pm at Hickory Grove FWB Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Thomas served in the US Navy with 15 years of service to his country as a Chief Petty Officer for the Fire Control Radars. Being a Vietnam veteran, he received the Legion of Merit, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.
As a member of Hickory Grove FWB Church, he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Elsie Virginia Scherer; daughter, Christine Potts; stepchildren, Randy, Timmy, and Danny Mosley, and JoAnn Muller; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Grove FWB Church, Youth Program, c/o Eric Harrell, 1100 Peach St, Tarboro, NC 27806.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.