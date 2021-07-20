Mr. Thomas “Tommy” W. Barnes, 82, went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville. A celebration of life was held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Christ’s Church in Winterville. Tommy was a native and resident of Roanoke Rapids of Halifax County for 61 years. He then moved to Greenville after he met and married Glenda. He was a member of the Christian Church most of his life and a member of Christ’s Church for the past 6 years. Tommy loved to play softball in his younger years and he loved to play golf. He also enjoyed working in his yard and planting flowers. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Annie Belle Barnes; his first wife, Linda Edwards; son-in-law, Jerry Crocker; brother, Dallas Barnes; sister, Anne Barnes; and step-daughter, Scarlette Hinnant Stovall. He is survived by his: wife of 21 years, Glenda Hinnant Barnes; daughter, Sara Crocker; son, Charles Barnes and wife, Vickie; step-son, Pat Hinnant and wife, Hallie; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ’s Church, 745 Davenport Farm Rd., Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com