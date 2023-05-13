Thomas Wilson “Wil” Strickland died, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was born November 21, 1980, in Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from Rose High School and Pitt Community College in Greenville, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother Kathryn Baehr Strickland. He is survived by his wife, Carmel Deaver Strickland and two daughters Emory Kathryn Strickland and Mattie Gray Strickland of Wilmington, NC; his father Claude Barbour Strickland III and wife Deborah Duckett Strickland of Greenville, NC; his sister Blair Strickland Blackburn and husband Ricky Bayard Blackburn of Washington, NC; and a nephew Robert Daniel Bergevin and a niece Anne Thomas Bergevin of Washington, NC. Wil was an avid boater and loved spending time on Lea Island with his wife and two daughters. He also enjoyed dove hunting and trap shooting with his father. The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A private burial service will be held for the family in Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Hanover Humane Society, 2405 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com