Thurman Ramsey, Jr.

Thurman L. Ramsey, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Thurman L. Ramsey, Jr, 80 passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, December 19th at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with the pastors John Sinkhorn & Alvis Harris officiating. A private family entombment will follow in the mausoleum in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Thurman, son of the late Lawrence and Esther Powell Ramsey, lived his early life in Vanceboro. After graduating from Farm Life High School in 1960 he joined the North Carolina National Guard and spent the summer at Fort Jackson, SC.
He married the love of his life, Marie Gaskins in 1961 and they made their home in Greenville. Thurman worked for both Grady-White Boats and the Greenville Police Department prior to becoming a purchasing agent at Carolina Sales. He later joined East Carolina University as a purchasing agent and retired in 2001 after 20 years of service.
After retirement, Thurman owned and operated a lawn care service and later purchased TLC, a mortuary transportation company, which he owned & operated for more than 10 years. He was a longtime member of Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church, where he actively served in many capacities over the years.
Thurman will be fondly remembered for his love of family, friends, and his fierce devotion to the Lord. He will always be "Daddy" or "Papa" to his daughters and grandchildren and was always happiest when surrounded by them and other family. He shared with them his love of travel and adventures and they will always remember his love of a good western novel and a cold Pepsi.
He was hardworking, patient, full of life and along with his wife created family memories that will live on. He will be deeply missed by all.
After a long battle with Alzheimer's, he is proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Esther Ramsey, his brother Robert Ramsey and sisters, Geraldine Gowen and Linda Autry.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie Gaskins Ramsey; Daughters, Joanna Majette and husband Jeff of Winterville; Cheryl Ramsey and Greg Hinchman of Greenville; Cynthia Rock and husband Jeff of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Hillary Taylor, Ramsey Covington and wife Brandie, Lawrence Majette and wife Kendyl and Elizabeth Majette.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 19th from 1:30 to 3:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow.
Memorials may be made to Maranatha Church, 1407 E 14th St., Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.