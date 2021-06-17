Timothy Shane McInerney, 50, passed away June 12, 2021. He was born January 6, 1971 at Cherry Point in Craven County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nicole Farrell McInerney. Timothy is survived by his daughter, Sydney Farrell McInerney; parents, Paul and Maureen McInerney; fiancé, Beth Ellis and her daughter, Vada Ellis; brother, Daniel R. McInerney; sisters, Margaret M. Falcon (Bruce), Sheila M. Temple (Jackie), Tara M. Stanton (Scott), Rachel M. Mangum (Brian); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 10:45 am on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Open Door Church located at 4584 Reedy Branch Rd., Winterville, NC. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Eric Tellelsen and Corey Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please visit their Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/69bab672 for his daughter, Sydney Farrell McInerney. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the McInerney family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.