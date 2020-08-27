Tionna L. Day
FARMVILLE - Ms. Tionna L. Day, 20, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pinelawn Cemetery, Bethel, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-8pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, Masks are mandatory.