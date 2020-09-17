Tishawn Emillo Spence
GREENVILLE - Mr. Tishawn Emillo Spence, 18, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Tishawn Spence will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.