Tom Wheless

Tom Vernon Wheless
AYDEN - Tom Vernon Wheless, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by several generations of his family. A private graveside service will be held for family.
Tom was a watchmaker and jeweler and the owner of Tom V. Wheless Jewelers in Ayden, North Carolina, for a number of years. He was a representative for several diamond companies in the Carolinas and Virginia and helped many other jewelry stores grow their business. Tom was active in the First Baptist Church in Ayden, Ayden Chamber of Commerce, Ayden Jaycees, Ayden Masonic Lodge and the Ayden Rotary Club. Tom served in the Merchant Marines and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a charter member of the Ayden Golf and Country Club where he attempted for years, but rarely succeeded in winning the match against his regular golf partner, his wife, Martha. Tom enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, made trophy cases and other furniture items for his grandchildren and taught them and his son how to work with tools to build their own projects. During his later years when his health limited his ability to participate, his role with the Rotary Club was to provide a little humor telling a joke at the meetings. He was perfect for that because his sense of humor was one of his greatest traits and he maintained that to the end.
Tom was born on October 17, 1927, in Spring Hope, North Carolina, and was one of eleven children of George A. Wheless and Nannie Matthews Wheless. Tom was fortunate from an early age to be part of a special family and there was nothing more important to him throughout his life than his family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George Wheless (and wife, Delia), Randolph Wheless (and wife, Mavis), Mark Wheless (and wife, Ann), Reuben Wheless (and wife, Amanda), Lee Wheless (and wife, Thelma), Bill Wheless and Bud Wheless; and sisters MaryB Wheless, Jerrie Wheless and Bobbie Wheless Jones (and husband, C. D.). Tom is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha Weaver Wheless; his children, Kathy Wheless Speight (and husband, Charlie), Wanda Wheless Hill (and husband, Reuben), and Thomas Keith Wheless (and wife, Jill); his grandchildren, Amie Warren Smith (and husband, Allen), Andrew Martin Speight (and wife, Shannon), Thomas Ryan Speight (and wife, Kristen), Tyler Wheless Warren (and wife, Stephanie), Cynthia Hill, Becky Jones (and husband, Jamie), and Jason Hill; his great-grandchildren, Savannah Briley Smith, Kalli Palomo, Ryder Smith, Daniel Speight, Abigail Speight, Charley Speight, Joshua Speight, Penelope Warren, Ayden Speight, Camden Jones, Sadie Miller, and Ruby Miller; his sisters-in-law, Sylvia Wheless, Charles Ann Wheless and Lettie Rice; many special nieces and nephews.
Tom battled Alzheimer's for many years but throughout that struggle he maintained a pleasant disposition, a large smile and always expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the small things. The family thanks Danielle Staton for the attentive care and comfort she provided to Tom during his last years. He'll be missed by many but the values he instilled in family and friends will live on. Those wishing to do so may make a contribution to Alzheimer's research in his memory.