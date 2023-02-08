Tommie Leon Little

After a valiant battle, Tommie Little passed peacefully from this earthly life to his eternal life at home surrounded by his family on January 30, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville on Friday February 10 at 3:00. A visitation will immediately follow in the church Welcome Center. Born July 2, 1938, in Iredell County to Edna Odessa Poston and H.J. Little (both deceased), he was the first of three. The family moved to Raleigh during his elementary years. Tommie graduated from Broughton High School in 1956. He participated in numerous activities and especially enjoyed his time on the football field. Many friendships were formed that remain today. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilee Martin ('57). After serving in the United States Navy aboard the Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier he entered Catawba College where he graduated in 1962. He was blessed with two children, whom he adored. Golf was his hobby, and he played many courses and enjoyed friendships in many clubs serving on various boards and committees. Work was never work to him as he loved what he did. He began his career as a sales rep for Kingsbury Homes in Greenville NC, before being promoted to regional sales manager in Columbus Ohio, and then general sales manager in Atlanta GA. In 1973 he left Kingsbury to return to Eastern NC where he pursued his passion as a "land visionary" building and developing communities throughout Eastern NC. Tommie was a huge Pirate fan and supporter. He served as President of the Pirate Club, a member of several search committees, and participated in many fundraising efforts in hopes to grow the success of Pirate Nation. Tommie was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of First Presbyterian Church. He served in various community organizations including the Kiwanis Club, the Boys & Girls Club, the Home Builders Association where he served as President and was the first President of the Greenville Sports Club. He recently told everyone, "My life is complete and has been great. I have loved my work, my sport, my dear friends (of whom were many), had a loving and supportive wife, was dad to two wonderful children, a grandad to five, and now a great-granddad to one. I have been so blessed. I have had a great life." Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Marilee, son Chip (Jennifer) of Playa Potrero Costa Rica, daughter Lori Sneed (David) of Raleigh NC , grandchildren Trey Little (Haley) of Charlotte NC , Allie Sneed Peyton (Hunter) of Greenville, Johnson Little of Raleigh , Hoyle Sneed of Greenville, Sam Sneed of Raleigh, great granddaughter, Eloise Peyton, sister Sue Caviness of Raleigh, and brother Jimmy Little (Sheri) of Benson and their families, sister-in-law Karen M Taylor (Stan) of Kernersville NC and their family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the ECU Educational Foundation (Pirate Club) Ward Sports Medicine Center #304, Greenville, NC 27858, First Presbyterian Church 1400 South Elm Street, Greenville NC 27858, CCANC 4809 Hargrove Road, Suite 123, Raleigh NC 27616. Many thanks to all the Staff at Pruitt Hospice, especially Joyce, Abi, and Brie. "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, WOW!! What a ride!" Author Unknown. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.