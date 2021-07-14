Tommy J. Williams, 83, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. At Tommy’s request, there will be no funeral or viewing. A native of Wilson, Tommy served in the military and received a Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Norman Williams, and son, David Williams. Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Carol Williams. He lovingly leaves his daughter, Melissa Prater (Heath) and their children, Olivia and Jack; grandson, Zach Murphy (Teosha) and their children, Haven and Kieron Alexander; and one sister, Linda Cooley (Harold). Donations may be made to the Pitt County Humane Society, 3520 Tupper Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.