Mr. Tommy Lynn Gaylor, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home. A memorial celebration will be held at the Pactolus Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, May 13th at 2 PM. The fire department is located at 5866 US Highway 264 East in Greenville. A native of Pitt County, Tommy was born to the late Bobby and Larraine Whitehurst Gaylor. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School. For more than 44 years, he was the owner and operator of Gaylor, Inc., a fire extinguisher and CO2 gas service provider. Tommy will be fondly remembered for his generous nature as he was always helping others. He was a proud member of Pactolus Fire/Rescue Department, Station 24. A loving son, brother, and friend, Tommy will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gaylor. He is survived by brother, Danny Gaylor of Winterville; nephews, Walter Gaylor and wife, Charlie, of Pinetops, Matthew Gaylor and fiancé, Ashley, of Jamesville and Russell Gaylor and wife, Brittany, of Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to: Pactolus Fire/Rescue Department, 5866 US-264, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com