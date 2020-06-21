Tony Albert Dobbs, Sr.
AYDEN - Tony Albert Dobbs Sr., age 49, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11:00 A.M. at the Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church Family Life Center by Rev. Jeff Toler. The family will receive friends at the Family Life Center.
Tony was a true hero that loved his kids more than life. He is survived by his daughter, Miranda Paige Dobbs of Elizabeth City; sons, Tony "Ty" Dobbs Jr. of Running Springs, California and Zachary Dalton Dobbs of Farmville; and special pet, Sasha.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.