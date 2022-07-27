Tonya W. Broome

Mrs. Tonya Suzanne Woolard Broome, age 65, a resident of Pamlico Village, Washington, passed away on the 25th day of July at home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Derik Davis and Pastor Nelson Koonce. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Washington. The following will serve as active pallbearers: Milton Dail, Keddrain Bowen, Stacy Radcliff, Todd Radcliff, Ralph Radcliff and Brett Perry. Honorary pallbearers will be Mac Jones and Nellie Cherry. Tonya was born in Pitt County on October 20, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Bates Woolard Swanner and stepdaughter of the late Clyle Franklin Swanner. Tonya retired from Beaufort County Schools where she taught exceptional children for nearly 30 years. With a true servant's heart, she volunteered with the Special Olympics, Knights of Columbus, and the Humane Society. Tonya was a member of the First Baptist Church in Washington where she also served as a former preschool teacher. During her downtime, Tonya enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, creating special "Gamis" blankets, and spending time with her family and friends. On August 28, 1976, she married Haywood Thomas Broome, who survives. Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Susan Elizabeth Broome Moore and husband, Rodney Brett Moore of Washington; son, Haywood Thomas Broome, Jr. "Woody" of Washington; grandchildren, Ainsley Elizabeth Moore, Haywood Preston Broome, Kayden Jane Broome; brother, Clyle Franklin Swanner, Jr "Sonny" of Washington; sister, Mary Beth Swanner of Greenville; and mother-in-law, Catherine Brown Broome of Jacksonville. The family wishes to thank Dr. Diane Semer and staff of Physicians East Oncology, Greenville and Community Home Care and Hospice of Washington for their heartfelt quality care during Tonya's extensive battle with cancer. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the home of her daughter, Susan Moore, 107 Justin Drive, Washington, NC 27889. Cards and flowers may be sent to The Broome Family, located at 107 Justin Drive, Washington, NC 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Broome Family.